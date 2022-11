Not Available

Count on Ernie to make learning the numbers a musical treat! Today, he's stopping by The Furry Arms to show how easy and useful learning to count can be. Adding to the fun, Elmo and, of course, The Count help out with musical numbers of their own. Soon everyone agrees: whether it's 3 frisky puppies, 6 hungry pigeons, or 15 stampeding elephants, counting is as easy as 1 2 3!