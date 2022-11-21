Not Available

Muppets, monsters, friends and family - they're all invited to a very special sing-along on the most famous street in the world! Released to coincide with the long-running children's series' silver jubilee, "Sesame Street: 25 Wonderful Years: A Musical Celebration!" (1993) brings together beloved characters Big Bird, Bert and Ernie, Elmo, and more for a funny, nostalgic, and tuneful retrospective of the groundbreaking educational program. Timeless hits "C is for Cookie," "Bein' Green," "Rubber Duckie," "Sing," and many more are included in this hour-long special.