While learning about the letter P, fairy-in-training Abby Cadabby pretends to be a princess, meets a mistaken prince (Paul Rudd) and plays with her friend Rosita. In a separate adventure, actress Natalie Portman and Elmo dress up in fun elephant costumes. This collection of Sesame Street sketches also features two episodes of Abby's Flying Fairy School, which teaches young viewers about rhyming, reasoning and cooperation.