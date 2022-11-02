Sesame Street: All-Star Alphabet

Not Available

Get to know your ABCs with this fun-filled adventure that celebrates the wonder of words and the joys of the alphabet, Sesame Street-style. Shapes, sounds, and colors come to life as letters A and Z join Elmo and the gang for some F-U-N at the mall. Whether it's crooning with Sheryl Crow or rocking with Melissa Etheridge, dozens of entertaining songs and skits add to the excitement as every letter gets a chance to shine. No matter how you spell it, Sesame Street's All-Star Alphabet makes the grade!