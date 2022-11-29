Sesame Street: Celebrate Family

Not Available

Celebrate your family with this fun-fest of five family stories from Sesame Street! First, Abby's family has dinner at Elmo's house, where Abby learns that different families can have fun working together to make a meal. Then, Cookie Monster realizes he's forgotten a gift for his mommy for Mother's Day - what should he do? For Father's Day, Rosita wants to make a video for her dad, but she needs some help from her friends. Next we meet Rudy, Abby's new step-brother! And finally, Hooper's Store is throwing a special party for kids and their grandparents.