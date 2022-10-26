Sesame Street: CinderElmo

Our favorite little red monster is the star of this delightful film that playfully skews the story of Cinderella. Originally aired on Fox television in 1999, the feature is a playful mix of human actors and Sesame Street characters that is an easy watch for families with 3- to 7-year-olds. Cinderelmo (he's a boy, if you didn't know) dreams of playing in a castle and meeting the princess (Keri Russell). Unfortunately his mean--but not that mean--stepmother (Kathy Najimy) wants her two other sons to go to the ball at which the princess must declare whom she wishes to marry.
