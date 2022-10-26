Sesame Street: CinderElmo

Not Available

Our favorite little red monster is the star of this delightful film that playfully skews the story of Cinderella. Originally aired on Fox television in 1999, the feature is a playful mix of human actors and Sesame Street characters that is an easy watch for families with 3- to 7-year-olds. Cinderelmo (he's a boy, if you didn't know) dreams of playing in a castle and meeting the princess (Keri Russell). Unfortunately his mean--but not that mean--stepmother (Kathy Najimy) wants her two other sons to go to the ball at which the princess must declare whom she wishes to marry.