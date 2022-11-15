Sesame Street: Count on Sports

Not Available

Numbers, shapes and critical math concepts such as over/under and forward/backwards. All your favorite Sesame Street friends are on the top of their game. Join the Count as he plays golf and races a car in the Transylvania 300. Prairie Dawn shows off her soccer skills and then joins Dominic Dawes for a little gymnastics. If you love basketball, don't miss Grover and Vince Carter of the New Jersey Nets explaining "short" and "tall". And who but Elmo could beat Venus Williams at a game of imaginary tennis? So join the Sesame Street team for lots of sports fun!