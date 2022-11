Not Available

Have you ever heard of an Elmosaurus? How about a Telly Rex? Join Sesame Street's curious red monster as he explores dinosaurs! What did dinosaurs eat? How did they move? What did they look like? And what would happen if Elmo, Telly, and Abby Cadabby became dinosaurs?!?! All these questions and more are answered in this charming and informative DVD, which features Dorothy, Mr. Noodle, new songs, and a dinosaur on Sesame Street!