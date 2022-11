Not Available

The Knights of Sesame Street are on a quest! Sir Elmo, Sir Abby, and Sir Telly discover a Yogurt-Eating Yodeling Yak when they go on a quest to find things that start with the letter Y. The magical adventures continue when the Shoe Fairy (Neil Patrick Harris) appears and shows Abby and Telly that there are shoes for everyone and everything. But can he find the perfect pair of shoes for Telly? Plus, join Cookie Monster as he discovers the perils of having the "cookie touch!"