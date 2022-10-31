Sesame Street: Elmo Loves You!

Not Available

Elmo is making a very, very super special surprise card for someone Elmo really loves but a gust of wind blows it away! Rosita joins Elmo to chase after the card but they can't reach it. Can Super Grover use his heroic skills to save the day? Will Elmo be able to give his surprise card to someone very special? Join Elmo, Rosita and Grover as they learn about love, emotions and friendship in this love-ly tale featuring the new song "Elmo Loves You" and a special music video about signing "I Love You".