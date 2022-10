Not Available

Are you up for a challenge? An Alphabet Challenge? Abby is excited to show her friends her new Fairy Fly Pad, a magical tablet loaded with cool games. But with a simple tap they accidentally get trapped inside the video game world of A. B. C-more, a mischievous elf obsessed with the alphabet. In order to get back to Sesame Street, the friends must defeat A. B. C-more in different video game challenges that test their knowledge of the entire alphabet.