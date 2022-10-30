Sesame Street: Elmo's Magic Numbers

Not Available

When Max the Magician (guest star Will Arnett) comes to Sesame Street, Elmo and his friends are excited for a fun magic show! Max makes a scarf appear and cards disappear and Elmo, Big Bird and Rosita are amazed, but Chris points out what Max is really doing is subtraction and addition. This story highlights these math areas and is followed by the rest of a full hour episode complete with additional math and number films as well as favorite segments such as Elmo's World, Murray Had A Little Lamb and The Adventures of Bert and Ernie. Enjoy another full hour of a second math centric story "Hat Day" where Elmo and Zoe have a contest to see who can wear the most hats! Elmo and Zoe must count, estimate and even count by fives. This second story is also followed by the rest of a full hour episode including the spoof "30 Rocks" which has a counting theme. Elmo's World Hats and the classic Pinball Number Count series are bonus extras!