Sesame Street: Elmo's Potty Time

Not Available

Join Elmo as he reminisces about his potty training journey and guides viewers as they embark on theirs. Elmo and his Sesame friends give helpful, confidence-building tips and encourage kids to listen to their bodies. Dance, sing and laugh along as kids learn healthy habits that will last a lifetime. Potty training can be fun! Create a positive potty time experience for your child with Elmo, Baby Bear, Grover, and other Sesame Street friends with Elmo's Potty Time! This amusing and song-filled DVD teaches children that everyone - mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, friends, and even monsters - has to learn how to use the potty. Your child will learn that accidents are okay and that it takes time and practice before he can use the potty on his own. So dance, sing, and laugh as your child learns confidence-building skills and helpful healthy habits that will last a lifetime.