Sesame Street: Elmo's World: All about Faces

Join Sesame Street’s curious red monster as he explores his face! Elmo learns about winking and whistling, and even tries to balance a ball on his nose! Elmo also finds out that the optometrist can help you take care of your eyes, it’s very important to blow your nose properly, and brushing your teeth will keep your mouth happy. Bonus features include the “Elmo’s Make-a-Face” game, where you can mix and match eyes and noses to create your own special character! Includes special guest appearance by Fred Newman.