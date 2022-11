Not Available

Get ready to explore the great outdoors with Elmo and learn all about Fish, Weather and Wild Animals! Wild Animals, Fish and Weather! With a dancing shade, a mischievous drawer, a frisky television and a playful computer, "Elmo's World" is the perfect place for preschoolers to learn all about the world around them. So if you want to know what to wear in the rain, where a fish lives or which animals are wild, it's time to visit "Elmo's World".