Sesame Street: Elmo's Magic Cookbook

First, it "alakazams" Jean, the ingredient-providing Julia Child of genies, onto Sesame Street for a primer on churning out a champion batch of ice cream and then bam!--everybody's favorite Crescent City culinary whiz comes by to create the perfect pizza with the gang. Chef Emeril Legasse does one better than sprinkle the parmesan and pile on the pepperoni with expected panache-- When Legasse leaves on a minestrone emergency, another apron-ready star steps in. This time it's singer Heather Headly, Elmo, no dummy, is at first resistant to the queen's suggestion that together they cook up some pockets. When she takes him on a video tour of pocket-eating cultures, however (think China's dim sum), he warms to the idea, and what results is a scrumptious-looking summer roll. Each of the video's cooking segments is intercut with food-related bits from the show--Grover's hilarious gig as a hopeless waiter is one.