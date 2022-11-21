Sesame Street - Elmo\'s World - All Day With Elmo

Not Available

It’s always a sunny day when you spend it with everyone’s favorite furry monster! Wake up with Elmo, then learn all about school and exercise. When it’s time for bed, Elmo takes a bath and brushes his teeth. Nighty-night Elmo, let’s spend all day together again tomorrow! This EXTRA-LONG Elmo’s World compilation focuses on daily routines, helping children learn them along with their good friend Elmo. Includes Getting Dressed, Families, School, Exercise, Helping, Bath Time, Teeth, and Sleep.