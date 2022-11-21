Sesame Street: Elmo's World: Springtime Fun!

Not Available

Spring is here, and Elmo is celebrating with three B's: Birds, Bugs, and Bicycles! With a dancing shade, a mischievous drawer, a frisky television and a playful computer, Elmo's World is the perfect place for preschoolers to learn all about the world around them. And Elmo has lots of friends, both new and old, to answer questions like "where do birds live," "how do bugs get from place to place," and "how many wheels does a tricycle have?" In Elmo's world, birds, bugs and bicycles talk, and learning is always fun!