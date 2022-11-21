Sesame Street: Elmo's World: Wake Up with Elmo!

Not Available

Waking up is easier when your friend Elmo is there to help you greet the day! Join him as he learns all about sleep, getting dressed, and teeth. With a dancing shade, a mischievous drawer, a frisky television and a playful computer, Elmo's World is the perfect place for preschoolers to learn all about the world around them, And Elmo has help from his friends Bert & Ernie, Mr. Noodle and the Count to aswner questions like "how do you go to sleep,?" "how do you button a shirt?" and "how do you taken care of your teeth?" In Elmo's World, learning is always fun!