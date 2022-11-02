Sesame Street: Happy Healthy Monsters

Not Available

It's a fun-filled, get-up-and-move fitness extravaganza! Grover is hosting his very own exercise show Fuzzy Blue and Healthy Too! on the Happy Healthy Monsters TV network. Kids join Elmo and Zoe as they watch Grover and friends jump into shape by learning the importance of eating healthy snacks, moving your body, and getting plenty of rest. With the help of celebrity guest stars Happy Healthy Monsters is the ultimate tool for helping kids to be healthy while having fun! Includes fun songs Cereal Girl and The Most Important Meal of the Day.