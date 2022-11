Not Available

Elmo loves letters and he loves the letter "J" so much he decides to change his name to "Jelmo" and only do things that start with the letter J. Will he remain "Jelmo" forever? Other fun stories such as the "A Team" with Ryan Reynolds and Fetch the Letter "I" focus on two more of Elmo's favorite letters. Animation and songs with Cookie Monster and Elmo and fun film segments reinforce each letter, to make Learning Letters With Elmo easy as ABC!