Sesame Street: Learning to Share

Not Available

Like most kids, Elmo sometimes had trouble taking turns and sharing his toys. Even with his best friend Zoe. With a little help from Sesame Street favorites Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and Oscar, and special guest Katie Couric, Elmo discovers that sharing with friends makes playtime twice as much fun. Filled with songs and silliness, Learning to Share is a very special introduction to the Sesame Street Street Kid's Guide to Life - a new home video series that helps make growing up a lot more fun. Plus Katie Couric gives parents some helpful tips for guiding kids through learning how to share.