Sesame Street: Monster Hits!

You'll have a monstrously good time with Herry Monster as he hosts the Monster Music Award Show! Everyone's favorite furry monsters from Sesame Street sing eleven of their greatest hits: Clap along as Cookie Monster croons his classic "C Is for Cookie." Tap along as Grover and his friends perform the lively "Fuzzy and Blue." Delight in Herry Monster's heartwarming rendition of "That Furry Blue Mommy of Mine," and so much more! Sing along with Monster Hits! and bring out the little bit of monster in you.