In Monster Hits: Rock & Rhyme with Elmo, the sing-along fun never ends! Each song goes with three Sesame Street clips, tying together classic nursery rhymes like "The Muffin Man" to laugh-out-loud moments such as Cookie Monster and Gonger whipping up cranberry muffins in their Foodie Truck. Little ones will love to move, groove, and learn with their favorite friends from Sesame Street