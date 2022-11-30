Sesame Street: Old School 3 (1979-1984)

Not Available

Are you ready for more Sesame Street: Old School? Awesome! Volume 3 covers 1979 through 1984 and is packed with classics like Monsterpiece Theater and Beatle Bailey. Furry new faces like Telly Monster, the Honkers, and Forgetful Jones move to the street! That street gets even longer when the whole cast - plus Big Bird and Oscar - travels to Puerto Rico for Maria's birthday! Gordon and Snuffleupagus get "footloose" as they lace up their running shoes and complete the New York City Marathon, and Big Bird packs his bags for summer camp. Getting reunited with memories from your childhood feels so good!