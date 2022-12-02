Not Available

Sesame Street: Old School Vol. 2 (1974-1979)

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Can you dig it? Sesame Street: Old School Volume 2 picks up right where Volume 1 left off, including all of the grooviest Sesame Street memories from 1974 to 1979! Remember when friends like Don Music, Roosevelt Franklin, Guy Smilty and Fat Blue were on the street? Break out your boogie shoes for far out classics like "What's the Name of That Song?" and "Telephone Rock!" Rediscover the Sesame Street of the 1970s—the place where you learned about letters, numbers, and loveable furry monsters. Catch you on the flip side!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images