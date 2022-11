Not Available

Professor Grover is the teacher in preschool and Elmo is his helper for today's counting lesson! But when silly Professor Grover starts to have trouble remembering what each number is, can Elmo and the class help him out? Featuring number and counting themed stories and songs, "count" on having lots of fun with furry friends Grover and Elmo in a real preschool. After all, preschool is cool!