Sesame Street - Silly Storytime

DVD features Episode 4128 - Zoe's Hairy Godperson Sesame Street News Flash: Rapunzel (ending cut) Episode 4143 - Sleeping Grouchy Sesame Street News Flash: Sleeping Beauty (where Prince Charming falls asleep) Episode 4211 - Jack grows a beanstalk Sesame Street News Flash: Jack and the Beanstalk Musical Fairy Tales - Little Red Riding Hood and the Big Bad Wolf sing "One Fine Face" (title card is not included) Sesame Street News Flash: Little Red Riding Hood (with Cookie Monster) Two kids tell the story of The Frog Prince, animated with sand