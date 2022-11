Not Available

Sing Along is a 1987 Sesame Street video compilation in the "My Sesame Street Home Video" series. In it, Big Bird, Hoots the Owl, Bob, Gordon, Maria, David and the kids go to the roof of the 123 Sesame Street building to have a sing-along. They close the sing-along with a show-stopping finale, "What's the Name of That Song?" Meanwhile, Biff and Sully are up on the roof trying to fix a TV set, but every time it gets fixed, something goes wrong, causing the set to be broken again.