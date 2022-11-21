Sesame Street: Sleepytime Songs & Stories

Bedtime Stories & Songs is a 1986 Sesame Street direct-to-video compilation, released on VHS as part of the My Sesame Street Home Video label. The video was re-released with different segments under the new title of Sleepytime Songs & Stories in 1996, and on DVD in 2005. The framing story involves Big Bird speaking to the audience, offering advice on the best ways to fall asleep. A Honker and her baby stop by, and Telly arrives for a sleepover with heaps of cuddly toys that he couldn't sleep without. Buster the Horse demonstrates how to fall asleep standing up and Susan comments from her apartment window.
