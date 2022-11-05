Sesame Street: The Best of Elmo

Not Available

The Best of Elmo is a 1994 Sesame Street video originally released on VHS as part of the "My Sesame Street Home Video" series. In this video, Elmo prepares for the "Monster Art Show", but he must choose only one of his drawings. He shows the drawings to his friends, who all like his drawings so much that he gives them the drawings. Will he have any left to enter? Maria (at the Fix-It Shop), Ruthie (at Finders Keepers), Zoe (at the park), and a blue Honker with a green nose all meet up with Elmo and ask him for pictures. A sequel, The Best of Elmo 2, was released in 2010.