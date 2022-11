Not Available

The Best of Elmo 3 is a Sesame Street DVD that was released on March 3, 2015. Much like its predecessors (The Best of Elmo and The Best of Elmo 2), the DVD collects various different skits and songs starring Elmo. Bonus features include "The Little Furry Red Monster Parade" Story and the full-length video, Elmo and Abby's Birthday Fun.