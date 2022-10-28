Sesame Street: The Cookie Thief

Not Available

This nail-biting, cookie-munching thriller celebrates the arts and delights Cookie Monster fans of all ages. A cookie art museum has just opened on Sesame Street. Surrounded by beautiful cookie paintings, such as "Girl with the Cookie Earring" and the "Muncha Lisa," Cookie Monster and his friends feel as though they're in a whole new world. But when art suddenly starts to disappear, Cookie Monster quickly becomes a suspect. Can he clear his name? Will they find the missing art in time or will Cookie Monster be banished from the museum forever?