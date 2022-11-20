Sesejuk Airmata Ibu

Not Available

Azlan a choreographer trains his wife, Maya to become a singer and dancer. Maya admires Borhan, a singer. Borhan visits Terengganu and meets Maya. He convinces Maya that Kuala Lumpur is the place to go if one wants to be a singer. Even though their child is sick, Azlan allows Maya to follow Borhan to Kuala Lumpur. Maya is deceived by Borhan who forces her into prostitution . Azlan suffers from emotional stress as he is considered a coward. The child misses the mother badly and falls ill. The child eventually dies without ever seeing her mother.