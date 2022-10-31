Sesuatu Yang Tertinggal

Not Available

he movie revolves around Arshad, Mona, Zakiah, Ashraf, Daud and Murni who are orphans in an orphanage undergoing an experience that has haunted them since they moved in to a new house. As the orphans were cleaning the house, they come across an antique cupboard and decide to move it to another room. Arshad found a mysterious mirror and gives it to Mona but doesn't know that there is something special the mirror. People in the school begin to suspect that Mona is possessed. The orphans must now plan something to capture the force that is dwelling in Mona - but they must first find out what is the significance of the mirror and the cupboard.