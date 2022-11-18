Set Free Posse: Jesus Freaks, Biker Gang, or Christian Cult?

Not Available

Founded in Anaheim, California, in 1982 by the ever-controversial Pastor Phil Aguilar, Set Free Church was (and is) considered to be a cult by many. Meanwhile, thousands of bikers, addicts, homeless, and black sheep have experienced a life-changing faith by following Jesus. Learn how the early years of Pastor Phil's life fueled his passion to reach those who are down and out, and follow the journey of Set Free's explosive growth in the late 1980's to its unexpected final service at Glover Stadium.