Set in an all-too human 2054, Jared, an android that works as a dentist, undergoes an emotional awakening that is sparked by an introduction to '80s and '90s movies. He then embarks on a quest to convince humans that he and his kind should be permitted to feel. It’s a quest that leads to an unforgettable adventure across the West Coast of America, determined to meet to programmer that created him and write a film script that will change the world.