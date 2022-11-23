Set of Co-incidence

Not Available

Writes Campus, "I made this tape shortly after my father's death. His death permeates the tape, both in the quality of my performance and in the content. The performer makes a journey out of a seemingly real but obviously theatrical set through a moving corridor (the Holland Tunnel) and into a space of video noise. The idea of a journey from this world to another is most obviously stated, as the self divides into many parts, then finally dissolves into some energy fabric." Here Campus investigates the metaphorical significance of simultaneous and multiple video images coinciding in one time and space. Illusion and reality are conjoined as one image of himself observes another. Dislocation, displacement and transformation are manifested in the proliferation of self-images.