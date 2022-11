Not Available

When “I” carry out illegal prostitution, Ki-jun was the one who swooped in the room and threatened the woman. Everytime we do our set play, the women cried out. It sounds similar to my dad´s 4 years ago. He brutally hit my brother and ran away leaving mom. Now I´m about to meet Ki-jun to make huge money out of mid-aged women. We usually screamed at them but this time, might have to hit them.