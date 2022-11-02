Set to Kill

Not Available

A money laundering scheme was uncovered inside a Hong Kong investment bank. The money vanishes and the international mob boss "Big Bob" demands the bank to return all of the money. First she starts with assistant chief officer Connie. In order to protect Connie, Connie's boyfriend and bank chairman Billy ask for "hired guns" from retired mob boss Uncle Ghost. Uncle Ghost sends his followers Nick, Big Brother, Ah Fei and female bodyguard Lisa to protect Connie. But where did the money go?