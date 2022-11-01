Not Available

Director Billy Chung successfully creates enormous tension in Set up as he has done in his previous work Color of the Loyalty with Wong Jing. Christy Chung is Moon, a thriller writer who is about to marry a businessman. To cure her myopia before her wedding day, she undergoes an eye surgery which causes her blindness for three days. Meanwhile she stays in her new house in a remote and quiet area with her sister Yan. There she experiences the real pre-marital anxiety when three robbers break into her house! With her eyesight gradually recovering, Moon tries the best to save herself while she realizes she might be Set up after all...