Sete da vampira

Not Available

This film pays homage to the film makers of the 70's and tells the dramatic story of the vampire Carmilla. She has been condemned by the Devil to endless pain:she's dead but is forced to be still living for ever and ever. The story is set in undefined place and undetermined time; all the characters will meet, against their will, the charming vampire. This is a movie of gloomy and romantic atmospheres supported by an enthralling soundtrack and a photography with peculiar colours which call up again a good period for italian cinematography.