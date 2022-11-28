Setembro a Vida Inteira

Not Available

One country. 700 million bottles. Over 2000 years of history. In every calendar, the die is cast in September. Men, women and children measure their lives in harvests. The world has only begun to discover Portuguese wine, A Whole Life of September invites the viewer to embark on a journey through the intimacy of vineyards, cellars and souls, unveiling passions, crimes and adventures. A universal theme with the local alchemy. But this cinematographic documentary is also about passion, freedom and faith, inviting to reflect about the human nature and the relationship between landowners and those who work the land. Because nothing else ferments like a good story, wine people are the passport to understand Portugal.