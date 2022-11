Not Available

Two patients, Seth and Tia develop a friendship during their stay in a mental institution. They decide to make a plan to break out, but they can't do it alone,so they ally with an enemy patient named Gnarly Daren who helps them. Seth then betrays Daren by locking him in a cell so he can't leave with them. During Seth and Tia's life of anarchy on the run, Daren escapes from the institution, is out for their blood, and will stop at nothing to get revenge.