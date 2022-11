Not Available

English folk singer/musician Seth Lakeman performs live at the Minack outdoor theatre in Penzance in May 2009. Set list: The Storm; The Hurlers; King and Country; Blood Red Sky; Solomon Browne; Riflemen of War; Lady of the Sea; Green and Gold; Hearts and Minds; How Much; Take No Rogues; The Colliers; Blood Upon Copper; Poor Man's Heaven; Kitty Jay; Ye Mariners All; Send Yourself Away; Setting of the Sun; Race to be King.