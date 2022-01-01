Seth MacFarlane: Swingin' in Concert

Not Available

Emmy-winning writer, producer, director, and actor of 'Family Guy', Seth MacFarlane takes to the stage to wow audiences in the style of crooners like Dean Martin & Sinatra. Backed by a thirty-nine piece, all-star orchestra conducted by Joel McNeely, MacFarlane is also joined by special guest Sara Bareilles. The duo meticulously turn back time with Great American Songbook classics of the 1940's, 50's and 60's, all featured on McFarlane's 2011 album, 'Music Is Better Than Words'. This concert was recorded at Club Nokia in Los Angeles, California on March 26th, 2011. Setlist : The Night They Invented Champagne * It's Anybody's Spring * Anytime, Anywhere * Music Is Better Than Words * Two Sleepy People * You're The Cream In My Coffee * Something Good * Love Won't Let You Get Away * It's Easy To Remember * You And I * The Sadder But Wiser Girl