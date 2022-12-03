Seththumaan

Not Available

Poochi, lives with his grandson, Kumaresan in a small hut on his landlord, Vellaiyan’s land. Kumaresan’s parents were killed in a caste riot a few years ago and is now being taken care by Poochi. Poochi has big dreams for Kumaresan and does all kinds of work to save money to get Kumaresan into a Private school as he currently studies in a government run school. Vellaiyan is a well-known landlord of the region is on the constant lookout to eat Pork, though his wife and others are disgusted about this fact.