Not Available

Sethupathi IPS

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sethupathi IPS movie starring Vijayakanth, Meena and Nambiar. Terrorism against India is escalated heavily by Indians trained abroad. Sethupathi IPS (Vijayakanth) is a very efficient cop whose entire family has served the country at some time- his mother Satyabhama (Srividya) is an IAS Officer, his maternal grandfather was a soldier who got a medal for killing 200 enemies (a medal which Sethupathi secretly covets) and his father in law (Vijayakanth) is an Inspector General of Police.Sethupathi catches terrorist Sivasubramaniam in a hospital and coaxes him to reveal information...

Cast

Images