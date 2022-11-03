Not Available

Sethurama Iyer CBI is the Sequel of Malayalam movie Jagratha . SethuramaIyer (Mammootty) who is a sharp and highly intelligent investigative officer of the CBI and was on vacation in Kerala, where he happened to meet Alex (Kalabhavan Mani) who is a convicted serial killer and who was about to be hanged. Alex was convicted of six murders but Alex confesses to Iyer that he had killed only five people and the sixth man, a financier was killed by someone else and he got blamed for it.