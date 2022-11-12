Not Available

The film, titled Setting the Bar: A Craft Chocolate Origin Story, will tell the story of chocolate from bean in the Amazon to bar in high-end cafes and stores. The film will follow a group of craft-chocolate makers as they venture into the Peruvian jungle to strengthen direct relationships with farmer communities and identify new kinds of cacao to bring to market. It will explore the economic realities of farmers and artisans, and capture the passion and sense of adventure of this inspiring group of people.